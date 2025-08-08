Generative AI has been increasingly used by threat actors to facilitate deepfake, phishing email, and polymorphic malware development, according to an analysis from Secureframe. Aside from exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities faster than ever, as evidenced in the recent intrusions involving the Microsoft SharePoint flaw dubbed "ToolShell", malicious actors have also been increasingly targeting third-party vendors to infiltrate targeted entities. Advanced persistent threat operations, particularly APT33 and APT39, have also ramped up clandestine intrusions involving fileless malware against critical infrastructure sectors. Escalating cyber threats should prompt organizations to not only adopt multi-factor authentication and bolster vendor risk evaluations but also implement zero-trust frameworks, continuous monitoring systems, AI-based anomaly detection tools, and more comprehensive tabletop exercises, said Secureframe researchers.
Threat Intelligence, Vulnerability Management, AI/ML
Key cybersecurity threats identified in new report
(Adobe Stock)
SiliconANGLE reports that organizations are having their cybersecurity most threatened by cyberattacks powered by artificial intelligence, zero-day exploits, and cybercrime syndicates, with phishing, ransomware, insider threats, and credential breaches being among the most prevalent attack vectors.
Generative AI has been increasingly used by threat actors to facilitate deepfake, phishing email, and polymorphic malware development, according to an analysis from Secureframe. Aside from exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities faster than ever, as evidenced in the recent intrusions involving the Microsoft SharePoint flaw dubbed "ToolShell", malicious actors have also been increasingly targeting third-party vendors to infiltrate targeted entities. Advanced persistent threat operations, particularly APT33 and APT39, have also ramped up clandestine intrusions involving fileless malware against critical infrastructure sectors. Escalating cyber threats should prompt organizations to not only adopt multi-factor authentication and bolster vendor risk evaluations but also implement zero-trust frameworks, continuous monitoring systems, AI-based anomaly detection tools, and more comprehensive tabletop exercises, said Secureframe researchers.
