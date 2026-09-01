Jazz security platform integrated into CrowdStrike Falcon

Data loss prevention startup Jazz Security Ltd. has made its platform available as an app on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Falcon Foundry, integrating its agentic investigator Melody directly into the Falcon console. This integration aims to provide customers with more accessible and advanced data-protection investigation capabilities, with further coverage provided by Silicon Angle.

Melody analyzes data movements by considering the data itself, the systems involved, the people, and the business process. This approach filters vast amounts of raw data into a manageable number of high-risk signals. By integrating into CrowdStrike's Falcon, Melody applies business context to existing data protection signals, delivering conclusions within the analysts' current workflows without requiring a new endpoint agent or process changes.

Jazz, founded in 2024, offers a platform that claims to require no rule-writing or browser extensions, covering generative AI, shadow IT, and personal cloud accounts with a single agent.