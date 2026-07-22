Ivanti introduces predictive remediation for endpoint management

As reported by Silicon Angle, Ivanti Inc. has launched predictive remediation, a new feature integrated into its Autonomous Endpoint Management line. This capability aims to proactively identify and flag potential compliance gaps before they impact service-level agreements.

The predictive remediation feature, built on the Ivanti Neurons platform, works alongside Autonomous Patch Management. It is designed to reduce the time between vulnerability detection and resolution by forecasting which patches are at risk of falling out of compliance and identifying any obstacles preventing their timely application. Ivanti highlights this launch in response to the increasing volume of patches and the rapid emergence of new vulnerabilities, exacerbated by fragmented IT tools.

The system forecasts patch compliance against targets and flags potential delays before service-level windows expire. It aims to transform security priorities into actionable patch deployments within administrator-defined parameters. Customer feedback suggests that integrating AI and automation into a single platform enhances confidence in software-driven IT operations.