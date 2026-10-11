Threat Intelligence

Italy’s foreign ministry defends against cyberattack, seeks EU action

Europe from space at night with city lights showing European cities in Germany, France, Spain, Italy and United Kingdom (UK), global overview, 3d rendering of planet Earth, elements from NASA

Europe from space at night with city lights showing European cities in Germany, France, Spain, Italy and United Kingdom (UK), global overview, 3d rendering of planet Earth, elements from NASA

As detailed in Security Affairs, Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently defending its website against a cyberattack, with ongoing efforts to monitor embassy sites and advocate for European Union action to identify the perpetrators.

The ministry reported the attack on Oct. 8, stating that its security systems have so far mitigated the impact without causing disruptions. While the identity and methods of the attackers remain undisclosed, the ministry is collaborating with the national cloud hub and relevant authorities. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani emphasized the strengthening of cybersecurity capabilities, a key aspect of last year's ministry reform. Italy plans to work with Romania and other EU member states to propose measures for designating actors responsible for cyberattacks. Analysts are also scrutinizing the websites of Italian embassies and consulates abroad for similar incidents. The pro-Russian hacktivist group NoName057(16) has previously targeted Italian institutions, employing DDoS attacks. The current attack on the foreign ministry's website follows a pattern of previous disruptions, including one in late December 2024. The examination of embassy websites is crucial, as their compromise could affect citizens abroad and potentially be used for phishing scams. The ministry's response includes bolstering technical defenses and pursuing EU-level initiatives for attribution, aiming to increase the cost for attackers beyond simple website defacement.

Source: Security Affairs

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