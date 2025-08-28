Critical Infrastructure Security, Supply chain
IT supplier hack prompts sweeping Swedish municipality disruptions
Nearly 200 municipal governments across Sweden have been impacted by a suspected ransomware attack against Swedish work and HR management IT systems provider Miljodata over the weekend, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Investigation into the impact of the incident and efforts to restore affected systems are already underway, according to Miljodata CEO Erik Hallen. While Swedish police have noted data extortion attempts following the intrusion, Swedish Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin said that it is still reviewing the incident. "CERT-SE, which has the task of supporting Swedish society in handling and preventing IT security incidents, has offered advice and support to both the company in question and the affected customers," said Bohlin in a post on social media, which also noted the Swedish government's plans to unveil more robust cybersecurity legislation before the parliament amid the need for intensified cybersecurity protections.
