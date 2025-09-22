IT leaders’ views on AI security threats examined

Only 31% of IT leaders expressed being somewhat or very confident in dealing with artificial intelligence -based cyberattacks even if AI use by cybercriminals was noted by 61% of respondents as a factor for increased cybersecurity risk, according to Cybersecurity Dive

Moreover, almost 50% raised concerns about growing public AI tool usage among their employees, while 42% regarded organizational AI agent implementation to contribute to risk, a report from Lenovo showed. However, only 36% and 37% of IT leaders were confident about their organizations' ability to mitigate risks associated with mounting employee AI utilization and corporate AI adoption, respectively.

Additional findings showed that only one-third regarded their vulnerability and threat analysis abilities to be adequate in combating AI-powered threats, even though over 50% expressed confidence in the capabilities of their endpoint security solutions.

Accelerated AI deployments may be causing blindspots on possible threat vectors, according to Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions Security Services Director Tiago Da Costa Silva.