Threat Intelligence
ISACs: Advancing Scattered Spider techniques require additional mitigations
(Adobe Stock)
Organizations across various sectors have been urged by a group of information sharing and analysis centers to improve mitigations against the Scattered Spider cybercrime gang following an advisory from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI, and other partners that warned of the threat group's increasingly sophisticated tools and tactics, Cybersecurity Dive reports.
