ISACs: Advancing Scattered Spider techniques require additional mitigations

Organizations across various sectors have been urged by a group of information sharing and analysis centers to improve mitigations against the Scattered Spider cybercrime gang following an advisory from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI, and other partners that warned of the threat group's increasingly sophisticated tools and tactics, Cybersecurity Dive reports.

Averting the threat posed by Scattered Spider also requires the establishment of multichannel verification techniques, said the group of ISACs in a joint advisory. "Threat actors such as Scattered Spider are constantly innovating, so organizations must be diligent in continually monitoring their processes and identities to look for new exploits," the group said. Financial Services-ISAC Chief Information Security Officer John Denning also emphasized the importance of bolstering security measures and ensuring vigilance, considering Scattered Spider's history of targeting one sector after the other. Despite mellowing down after the arrest of suspected members behind the attacks against UK retailers Marks & Spencer, Harrods, and the Co-op, Scattered Spider is poised to have a resurgence soon, according to Google researchers.

