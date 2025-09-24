Iranian cyber group targets European companies with fake job offers

Iranian cyber group Nimbus Manticore has been identified targeting defense, telecom, and aerospace companies in Europe with deceptive job offers, according to a recent report by HackRead.

The research by Check Point Research highlights how Nimbus Manticore, also known as MuddyWater, employs sophisticated malware to infiltrate the networks of European companies. By luring employees with fake job opportunities, the group gains access to sensitive data and intellectual property. This tactic allows them to conduct espionage and potentially disrupt operations within the targeted industries. The advanced malware used by Nimbus Manticore enables them to evade detection and carry out their malicious activities undetected for extended periods.

The implications of this targeted cyber-espionage campaign are significant for the defense, telecom, and aerospace sectors in Europe. Such attacks not only jeopardize the security and confidentiality of sensitive data but also raise concerns about potential disruptions to critical infrastructure. Employee training on recognizing phishing attempts and implementing robust network security protocols can help mitigate the risk of falling victim to such sophisticated cyber threats.