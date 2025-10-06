Threat Intelligence

Iran-targeted AI-powered disinformation pinned on Israel

The Spread of Misinformation on Social Media, Examining the role of social media in the dissemination of false information and its consequences on society.

Iran has been targeted by Israel with an artificial intelligence-powered PRISONBREAK disinformation campaign spreading anti-government propaganda across social media in a bid to spur a revolution, according to CyberScoop.

At least 50 social media accounts on X, formerly Twitter, which were created two years ago have been leveraged by Israel to spread AI-generated content showing instability and chaos in Iran in June before concluding with the distribution of another AI-generated video of an attack against Iran's Evin Prison that coincided with an actual airstrike on June 24, a report from Citizen Lab and Clemson University disinformation researcher Darren Linvill revealed.

"The exact timing of the videos posting, while the bombing at the Evin Prison was allegedly still happening, points towards the conclusion that it was part of a premeditated and well-synchronized influence operation," said researchers.

Meanwhile, Israeli firms Archimedes Group and Team Jorge have been discovered to peddle disinformation-for-hire services to governments. Such a development comes after Tel Aviv-based STOIC was identified by Meta and OpenAI to have been supporting Israeli state-backed disinformation.

Palo Alto Networks login scans spike

More than 1,285 IP addresses have scanned Palo Alto Networks login portals on Friday, representing a 500% increase from the usual number of scans, 97% of which were suspicious, while the remainder was confirmed to be malicious, according to Security Affairs.

Global IIS server breach facilitates SEO fraud

Telecommunications providers, technology firms, universities, and other organizations in Canada, Brazil, India, Thailand, and Vietnam had their Internet Information Services servers targeted by the Chinese-speaking cybercrime operation UAT-8099 to launch an SEO fraud campaign mostly aimed at mobile users, according to Infosecurity Magazine.

