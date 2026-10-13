IonQ to acquire Elisity for $1.3 billion to bolster quantum security

As reported by Silicon Angle, IonQ Inc., a quantum computer supplier, has announced its intention to acquire Elisity Inc. for $1.3 billion in an all-stock deal. This acquisition aims to accelerate IonQ's zero-trust security strategy for the quantum era.

The acquisition, valued at $1.3 billion including performance incentives, is expected to close by year's end. Elisity provides a software platform that maps corporate network devices, identifies cybersecurity gaps, and automatically generates safer access policies. IonQ plans to integrate Elisity's capabilities with its existing cybersecurity portfolio, which includes post-quantum cryptography solutions from its previous acquisition of ID Quantique. The company intends to extend Elisity's vulnerability detection to address quantum-related security risks, particularly those affecting encryption algorithms that could be compromised by future large-scale quantum computers. IonQ sees significant cross-selling opportunities with Elisity's over 100 clients across healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing, and plans to target the public sector as well. IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi stated that Elisity will enhance their quantum security strategy and provide a strong growth platform.

Source: Silicon Angle