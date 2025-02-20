Phishing, Malware, Threat Intelligence

Invisible Unicode leveraged in sophisticated phishing campaign

BleepingComputer reports that malicious actors compromised a U.S. political action committee's affiliates in an advanced phishing attack campaign that leveraged invisible Unicode characters to conceal the JavaScipt payload.

Aside from utilizing Hangul half-width and full-width characters to hide malicious code in a blank space that could be retrieved using a 'get()trap' JavaScript proxy, threat actors have also adopted base64 encoding and anit-debugging measures to further bypass analysis and detection systems, according to a report from Juniper Networks. Such intrusions, which involved a pair of Tycoon 2FA phishing kit-linked domains, "were highly personalized, including non-public information, and the initial JavaScript would try to invoke a debugger breakpoint if it were being analyzed, detect a delay, and then abort the attack by redirecting to a benign website," said Juniper Networks, which noted that the invisible obfuscation technique could gain more traction among cyber attackers due to its stealthiness and ease of implementation.

Related

Global XMRig attack campaign involves trojanized game installers

Downloading the trojanized installers for the BeamNG.drive, Universe Sandbox, Garry's Mod, Plutocracy, and Dyson Sphere Program games uploaded to torrent sites in September triggers an installer screen luring targets to continue with the setup process when dropper extraction and execution occurs, according to an analysis from Kaspersky.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Covert ChannelsDNS SpoofingDarknetDeauthentication AttackDictionary AttackDrive-by DownloadDumpSecHybrid AttackMorris WormPassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds