Investigation into AI chatbot safety for children launched by FTC

CNBC reports that OpenAI , Meta, Alphabet, and four other big tech firms have been ordered by the Federal Trade Commission to cooperate in its inquiry into the adverse impact of artificial intelligence chatbots on youths.

Aside from obtaining user engagement monetization information, the FTC is also looking to secure details regarding the firms' utilization or sharing of personal data, compliance with terms of service, and ensuring the safety of AI chatbots for children.

"Protecting kids online is a top priority for the Trump-Vance FTC, and so is fostering innovation in critical sectors of our economy," said FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson. OpenAI has emphasized its commitment to child user safety following the FTC order.

"We recognize the FTC has open questions and concerns, and we're committed to engaging constructively and responding to them directly," noted an OpenAI spokesperson.

Such a development comes nearly a month after an investigation into Meta was launched by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., following a report from Reuters detailing how its AI chatbots initiated "romantic" and "sensual" conversations with children.