Interpol’s I-GRIP mechanism intercepts millions in fraud attempts

Interpol's Global Rapid Intervention of Payments (I-GRIP) mechanism has successfully halted a $6.6 million payoff from a business email compromise scam, as reported by Dark Reading. This operation, part of a larger global effort, also saw over 31,000 bank accounts linked to fraud blocked.

The I-GRIP initiative connects law enforcement agencies across 196 countries with financial institutions to expedite the process of stopping fraudulent money transfers. This rapid response capability is crucial, as cybercrime losses have surged, with Southeast Asian criminal organizations alone causing an estimated $100 billion in damages in 2025. The I-GRIP system aims to improve interception rates by enabling faster information sharing between National Central Bureaus and financial firms, allowing for the blocking of illicit asset transfers before they cross borders. For instance, a coordinated action between Singapore and Timor Leste in August 2024 resulted in the interception of $40 million in funds.

While cryptocurrencies present unique challenges due to their speed and global reach, blockchain's transparency offers investigators a traceable record. Interpol is working to extend fraud alert capabilities to virtual asset service providers, mirroring the speed of alerts to traditional banks.