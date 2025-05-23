International dark web crackdown leads to arrests

More than $200 million in cash and cryptocurrency have been sequestered while 270 individuals involved in illicit drugs and weapons trade on the dark web were apprehended as part of Operation RapTor led by the Europol and the U.S. Justice Department's JCODE task force, which has been conducted with intelligence obtained from the disruption of dark web marketplace Nemesis Market last year, according to Hackread.
Most of the arrests were in the U.S., with the operation also leading to the seizure of over 2 metric tons of drugs and 144 kg of fentanyl, as well as thousands of counterfeit products and more than 180 firearms, reported officials. "This historic international seizure of firearms, deadly drugs, and illegal funds will save lives. Criminals cannot hide behind computer screens or seek refuge on the dark web," said U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Such an operation was also noted by Europol Head of Cybercrime Edvardas ileris to be indicative of the agency's commitment to clamp down on illicit cyber activity with the aid of its international partners.
