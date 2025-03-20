Infosys to resolve breach probe with $17.5M settlement

SecurityWeek reports that India-based IT consulting firm Infosys has agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle half a dozen class action lawsuits against its U.S.-based insurance-focused subsidiary McCamish Systems over a November 2023 data breach, which affected nearly 6.5 million individuals, including thousands of Bank of America and Fidelity Investment Life Insurance customers.

"All six actions have since been consolidated, and the consolidated class action complaint was filed on November 7, 2024, purportedly on behalf of all persons residing in the United States whose personally identifiable information was compromised in the incident, including all who were sent a notice of the incident," said McCamish in a January filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that also noted significant remediation of systems impacted by the intrusion by the end of 2023. McCamish also said that the settlement deal would also resolve all other breach-related cases against its customers.