India drops plan for cross-industry biometric database but keeps verification

Biometric Update reports that India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has abandoned its proposal for a unified Biometric Identity Verification System (BIVS), a cross-industry biometric database. This decision comes as the country finalizes its "Telecommunications (User Identification) Rules, 2026."

The DoT has replaced the BIVS concept with existing e-KYC and D-KYC processes for user verification, as mandated by the Telecommunications Act 2023. While the draft rules had proposed BIVS to assign a unique ID to telecom customers and enable inter-company record checks, civil society groups raised concerns about data collection safeguards. The final rules require telecom operators like Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL to verify users through biometric methods before issuing SIM cards, updating records, or disconnecting numbers.

Aadhaar holders will use UIDAI's authentication, while non-Aadhaar users will undergo D-KYC, which may include live facial capture, document scans, and potential field visits. Mandatory biometric checks are also required before SIM disconnection. Despite abandoning BIVS, the DoT will use its Digital Intelligence Platform to identify individuals with multiple mobile connections by aggregating subscriber data from all operators starting August 23. The framework aims to balance identity assurance with privacy considerations.