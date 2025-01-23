Government Regulations, Security Strategy, Plan, Budget

Increased cybersecurity cooperation forged by Russia, Iran

A woman waves a Russian flag
(Photo by Alexander Aksakov/Getty Images)

Most sanctioned nations Russia and Iran have entered a new deal strengthening their security, technology, and military partnerships, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Aside from bolstering their collaboration in combating illicit information and communication technology usage, Russia and Iran have also agreed to advance digital space regulations for international tech firms and share know-how on managing the internet, which was declared by human rights nonprofit Freedom House to be "not free" in both countries amid intense disinformation operations, surveillance, and censorship. Such a deal was regarded by the think-tank Carnegie Endowment to only formalize both nations' 2021 agreement that tackled cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention collaboration. Russia — which was previously noted by Iran's National Security Commission to have been beneficial to the country's cybersecurity — had already forged similar deals deepening its IT and digital development ties with China and North Korea.

Related

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Continuity Plan (BCP)Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceCost Benefit AnalysisData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds