Immersive Labs launches cybersecurity crisis simulator

SiliconAngle reports that Immersive Labs has introduced the AI Scenario Generator, an advanced tool designed to help organizations create customized cybersecurity threat simulations.

Using simple prompts, the AI-powered tool generates tailored scenarios that address varied cyberattack types such as ransomware and supply chain threats, enabling security teams to prepare for specific threat actors and industry-related risks. By automating scenario generation, the tool aims to significantly reduce the time and effort needed for developing, editing, and deploying training exercises, allowing organizations to focus more on strategic planning rather than administrative preparation.

AI Scenario Generator also enhances learning by providing personalized training options, which can boost engagement and knowledge retention for individual learners. The scenarios mirror real-world crisis situations, increasing relevance and readiness. Immersive Labs Chief Technology Officer Thanos Karpouzis said: "Our new AI Scenario Generator allows Immersive Labs customers to harness the power of generative AI to create cybersecurity skills development that meets their unique organizational needs. It also complements our more than 2,500 hands-on exercises and labs developed by our world-class cybersecurity subject matter experts."