Breach, Application security
Immense TeleMessage breach data indexed by DDoSecrets
(Adobe Stock)
TeleMessage, an Israeli platform providing a clone of the Signal messaging app used by former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and other Trump administration officials, had 410 GB of data exposed in a breach earlier this month indexed by the nonprofit DDoSecrets, Hackread reports.
Aside from including plaintext messages, the data trove also featured metadata, including sender and recipient information, group names, and timestamps, according to DDoSecrets, which performed text extraction from the heap dump files to ease data analyses. "Due to PII in the dataset and the inclusion of groups and messages unrelated to government or corporate behavior, the data is currently only being offered to journalists and researchers," said DDoSecrets in a post on Telegram. Such a development comes a week after the critical bug in TeleMessage's TM SGNL messaging app, tracked as CVE-2025-47729, was included by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog. TeleMessage was also reported to have all of its services suspended following the incident, with parent firm Smarsh reportedly mulling a rebrand to Capture Mobile.
