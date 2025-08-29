Identity, Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management

Immediate remediation of severe Passwordstate flaw recommended

password

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Organizations using Passwordstate have been urged by its developer, Click Studios, to promptly implement the latest version of the enterprise-grade password manager to address a high-severity authentication bypass vulnerability, according to BleepingComputer. Attackers could exploit the flaw, which is present when a crafted URL is provided while on the core Passwordstate Products' Emergency Access page, to circumvent authentication and subsequently infiltrate the Passwordstate Administration section, said Click Studios. "The only partial work around for this is to set the Emergency Access Allowed IP Address for your webserver under System Settings->Allowed IP Ranges. This is a short term partial fix and Click Studios strongly recommends that all customers upgrade to Passwordstate Build 9972 as soon as possible," the firm added. Such a development comes four years after Passwordstate's update mechanism was noted by Click Studios to have been compromised to facilitate the deployment of the Moserpass information-stealing malware as part of a supply chain intrusion.

Related

Fake ID market VerifTools disrupted by joint US, Dutch operation

VerifTools, an international market for counterfeit identity documents, had its operations disrupted by the FBI and the Politie, the Netherlands' national police, in a law enforcement operation that resulted in the sequestration of nearly two dozen physical and virtual servers, as well as its domains, reports BleepingComputer.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsBugBuffer OverflowCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDisassemblyDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds