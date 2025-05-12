Identity protection now part of NordVPN UK bundle

NordVPN has expanded its Ultimate bundle in the UK to include identity theft recovery services at no extra charge, enhancing its cybersecurity offerings amid rising digital fraud, TechRadar reports.
The added protections allow users to claim reimbursement for legal fees tied to restoring stolen identities and recovering financial losses, including damaged credit ratings, frozen accounts, and fraudulent loans. UK subscribers may receive up to 5,000 annually if banks or card providers cant restore stolen funds. Tomas Sinicki, managing director at NordProtect, said the move aims to close critical gaps in cyber protection and support victims of cybercrime. The bundle, which costs 5.07 monthly on a two-year plan, already includes a VPN, password manager, and cyber insurance tools. U.S. users subscribing to the Prime plan benefit from more extensive protections, including up to $1 million in identity theft insurance and $100,000 in cyber extortion coverage. The company is also offering three extra months free for new subscribers in both regions.
