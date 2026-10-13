Human error cited as top cybersecurity challenge

Human error is the biggest challenge to online security, according to industry leaders. A recent survey reveals that 68% of security professionals cite human error as a primary concern, with 80% of contributing factors in security incidents traced back to poor user practices or lack of training, based on information published by Tech Radar.

A Kaseya survey of over 1,100 IT professionals worldwide identified human error, including social engineering and distraction, as the most concerning attack vector for the next 12 months. Following human error, 55% of respondents are concerned about email-based attacks, 41% about gullibility, and 40% about a lack of cybersecurity training. Worryingly, only 20% of IT departments have a growing budget that matches the increasing risks, with 77% reporting under-resourcing. Experts suggest that true cyber resilience involves building systems that can withstand human mistakes rather than trying to eliminate them entirely, acknowledging that people are not perfect and security practices must account for these inherent vulnerabilities.

Source: Tech Radar