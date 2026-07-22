HTX accused of rotating wallets to evade sanctions

HTX, formerly known as Huobi Global, has been accused of rapidly rotating its wallet addresses across multiple blockchains to circumvent sanctions screening, as reported by Coin Central.

A report by TRM Labs claims that HTX is frequently changing its wallet addresses on TRON, Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Solana. Some of these addresses are reportedly active for only a few hours, making it difficult for static sanctions screening systems to keep up. This strategy, according to TRM Labs, is an attempt to stay ahead of regulatory measures. The United Kingdom sanctioned Huobi Global S.A. in May 2026, linking the exchange to alleged Russian sanctions evasion. Despite the designation, TRM Labs suggests HTX has continued its wallet rotation practices.

An HTX spokesperson has denied these allegations, stating that the wallet changes are routine security operations common in the cryptocurrency industry and not an effort to evade sanctions. The exchange maintains that compliance is a top priority and it adheres to all applicable regulations.