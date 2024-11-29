Attackers could exploit the Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS flaw, tracked as CVE-2024-52899, to facilitate malicious JDBC URL parameter injections and run arbitrary code, while the Security SOAR prototype pollution issue, tracked as CVE-2024-45801, could be leveraged to trigger arbitrary code execution and denial-of-service condition, according to IBM. Other security vulnerabilities patched by IBM include the Watson Speech Services Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data and OpenSSL flaws, tracked as CVE-2024-49353 and CVE-2024-6119, respectively, as well as three Engineering Lifecycle Management issues, which could be utilized in cross-site scripting intrusions. Immediate application of the patches has been recommended even if no active exploitation of any of the flaws was reported.
High severity RCE flaws among several newly addressed IBM bugs
Fixes have been released by IBM to address numerous product vulnerabilities, the most serious of which are a pair of high-severity remote code execution bugs in its Data Visualization Manager and Security SOAR offerings, reports SecurityWeek.
