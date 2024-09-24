Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence

Healthcare cyberattacks around the world spike

Healthcare organizations worldwide experienced 2,018 weekly cyberattacks between January and August, representing a 32% increase over the same period last year, reports Hackread.

Most commonly targeted by cyberattacks with health providers in the Asia-Pacific region, which were subjected to 4,556 weekly intrusions during the first eight months of 2024, data from Check Point Research showed. Such a figure was 54% higher than the same period last year, with the growth fueled by mounting digital health record and telemedicine adoption in the region. Latin America, Europe, and North America had the next highest weekly cyberattack prevalence although it was Europe that recorded the greatest percentage increase of 56% due to the lack of security spending amid increasing digital tool utilization. Such findings have prompted researchers to recommend the implementation of extensive cybersecurity measures, including more robust cybersecurity solutions and policies, mandatory multi-factor authentication, and employee awareness programs among health organizations around the world.

