Harrods discloses cyberattack following targeting of other UK retailers

Luxury retailer Harrods has confirmed a cyberattack attempt on its systems, becoming the third prominent UK retailer targeted this month following incidents at Marks & Spencer and the Co-op Group, reports Cybernews.
Harrods stated that its internal security team promptly responded by restricting internet access to safeguard operations. Despite the attempted intrusion, the company reported that its physical stores, including Knightsbridge and H beauty locations, and its online platform continue to operate normally. Customers are not being asked to take any action at this stage. The incident comes as U.K. retail faces heightened cyber threats. The Co-op Group also reported unauthorized access to its systems, prompting a shutdown of remote services and increased employee vigilance. Although Co-op claims only limited operational disruption, internal alerts suggest hackers may still be active within its networks. In contrast, Marks & Spencer continues to face severe fallout from a ransomware attack attributed by some experts to the Scattered Spider group. Since April 21, the attack has led to offline payment systems, order cancellations, and warehouse shutdowns. Some reports indicate unauthorized system access may have begun as early as February. The connection between the three incidents remains under investigation.
