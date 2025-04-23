Halcyon offers $10K for ransomware intel

Ransomware prevention firm Halcyon has launched the Threat Research Incentive Program, offering up to $10,000 for verified intelligence on ransomware actors and tactics in what it calls the first bug bounty program focused exclusively on ransomware, according to a report by The Register.
Backed by an initial $250,000 fund, the program incentivizes security researchers to contribute high-value data such as affiliate names, ransomware-as-a-service infrastructure, and attacker methods. According to Halcyon's Steve Salinas, while the primary goal is to disrupt ransomware attacks early, much of the intel will be integrated into Halcyons proprietary defense engine rather than shared openly. The tiered payout structure awards submissions from $1,000 to $10,000 depending on value and specificity, but only through traceable channels and not to anyone connected to criminal or sanctioned entities. Salinas emphasized that this is aimed at ethical researchers, not insiders turning on ransomware crews. The program reflects Halcyons belief that proactive research is key to blunting ransomwares devastating impact.