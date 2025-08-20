"If you can impede a satellite's ability to communicate, you can cause a significant disruption," said Tom Pace, CEO of NetRise. Satellites now support communications, navigation, intelligence, and military operations, making them high-value targets. US officials revealed Russia is developing a nuclear, space-based weapon capable of disabling low-Earth orbit satellites, which Rep. Mike Turner called "the Cuban Missile Crisis in space." Beyond military concerns, competition over lunar resources like helium-3 is driving a space race, with the U.S., China, and Russia planning nuclear reactors on the moon. Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy emphasized the need to secure strategic positions before rival nations. US efforts include the Space Force and unmanned missions like the X-37B to defend satellites and maintain dominance. Experts warn that outer space is now a critical national security domain requiring immediate attention.
Threat Intelligence
Hackers hijack Ukrainian satellite to broadcast Moscow
The Associated Press reports that Russia-backed hackers recently hijacked a Ukrainian satellite to broadcast Moscow's Victory Day parade, highlighting the growing role of cyberspace and outer space in modern warfare.
"If you can impede a satellite's ability to communicate, you can cause a significant disruption," said Tom Pace, CEO of NetRise. Satellites now support communications, navigation, intelligence, and military operations, making them high-value targets. US officials revealed Russia is developing a nuclear, space-based weapon capable of disabling low-Earth orbit satellites, which Rep. Mike Turner called "the Cuban Missile Crisis in space." Beyond military concerns, competition over lunar resources like helium-3 is driving a space race, with the U.S., China, and Russia planning nuclear reactors on the moon. Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy emphasized the need to secure strategic positions before rival nations. US efforts include the Space Force and unmanned missions like the X-37B to defend satellites and maintain dominance. Experts warn that outer space is now a critical national security domain requiring immediate attention.
"If you can impede a satellite's ability to communicate, you can cause a significant disruption," said Tom Pace, CEO of NetRise. Satellites now support communications, navigation, intelligence, and military operations, making them high-value targets. US officials revealed Russia is developing a nuclear, space-based weapon capable of disabling low-Earth orbit satellites, which Rep. Mike Turner called "the Cuban Missile Crisis in space." Beyond military concerns, competition over lunar resources like helium-3 is driving a space race, with the U.S., China, and Russia planning nuclear reactors on the moon. Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy emphasized the need to secure strategic positions before rival nations. US efforts include the Space Force and unmanned missions like the X-37B to defend satellites and maintain dominance. Experts warn that outer space is now a critical national security domain requiring immediate attention.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds