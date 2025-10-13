Highly active cybercrime syndicate GXC Team has been disrupted by the Spanish Guardia Civil with the seizure of several electronic devices with phishing kit source code as part of a coordinated law enforcement operation across the country following the apprehension of its alleged leader known as "GoogleXcoder", reports BleepingComputer. Banking, e-commerce, and transportation organizations in the U.S., Brazil, Spain, Slovakia, and the UK have been targeted by GXC Team, which offered a crime-as-a-service platform with artificial intelligence-based phishing kits used for at least 250 phishing sites, as well as created nine or more SMS- and one-time password-intercepting Android malware payloads, according to Group-IB, which helped in the Spanish police's crackdown. Guardia Civil noted that multiple Telegram channels leveraged by the GXC Team have been shut down as it nabbed stolen cryptocurrency assets. Further investigation into the GXC Team's operations, which could lead to additional arrests, is ongoing.
GXC Team cybercrime ring subjected to law enforcement crackdown
(Adobe Stock)
