A significant cybercrime campaign known as "GreedyBear" has surfaced, targeting cryptocurrency users, as reported by HackRead. The operation, uncovered by Koi Security, has already resulted in the theft of over $1 million. The GreedyBear campaign is a sophisticated operation that employs a variety of tactics to steal from crypto users. The group behind the attack uses malicious browser extensions, malware, and fake websites to carry out an industrial-scale theft. By exploiting vulnerabilities in users' systems and online behaviors, the cybercriminals have managed to siphon off substantial amounts of cryptocurrency. The GreedyBear cybercrime campaign highlights the ongoing threats faced by the cryptocurrency industry from organized cybercriminal groups and emphasizes the importance of robust cybersecurity measures for both individual users and cryptocurrency platforms. Source: HackRead
Malware, Threat Intelligence
GreedyBear cybercrime campaign: $1 million stolen from crypto users
(Adobe Stock)
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds