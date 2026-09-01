GrapheneOS may drop Pixel 11 support over missing MTE security feature

As reported by Cyber Insider, GrapheneOS, a privacy-focused Android project, has announced it may cease support for Google's Pixel 11 series due to the apparent absence of the ARM Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) hardware security feature. MTE is crucial for GrapheneOS's strategy to mitigate memory corruption exploits.

The GrapheneOS team discovered the lack of MTE support after attempting a partial port to the Pixel 11. They stated that MTE is missing at software, firmware, and likely hardware levels, preventing them from meeting their security standards. MTE tags memory allocations to detect invalid accesses, a feature GrapheneOS has extensively used since the Pixel 8. Its absence significantly weakens protection against memory-corruption attacks, particularly when a device is unlocked.

While the Pixel 11 includes other security enhancements like post-quantum signatures and a new Titan M3 chip, GrapheneOS argues these do not compensate for the loss of MTE. The project now recommends Pixel 8, 9, and 10 devices and is considering focusing resources on an upcoming Motorola partnership, expected to include MTE support. Users who purchased a Pixel 11 for GrapheneOS are advised to return it if possible.