Google has launched Agentic Threat Intelligence, a conversational AI platform designed to serve as a virtual teammate for cybersecurity teams, enabling natural-language analysis to replace hours of manual threat research, SiliconANGLE reports. Now in preview for Google Threat Intelligence Enterprise and Enterprise+ users, the system leverages Google's threat intelligence ecosystem, integrating data from Mandiant and VirusTotal, to deliver rapid, synthesized insights on threat actors, malware, and vulnerabilities. It draws from open web, dark web, and curated Google datasets to produce concise, human-readable summaries that map key adversary behaviors and attack techniques. Google said the platform transforms workflows "from reactive investigation to proactive defense" by uncovering hidden relationships between malware families, campaigns, and vulnerabilities that traditional research often misses. By automating intelligence gathering, the AI lets analysts focus on higher-level tasks such as strategic defense, risk communication, and executive brief generation. "The future of threat intelligence isn't about more data; it's about better, faster answers," Google stated.
Threat Intelligence, AI/ML
Google unveils AI-powered threat intel platform
(Adobe Stock)
An In-Depth Guide to AI
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds