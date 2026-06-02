Google releases June Android security patches addressing 124 vulnerabilities, including 1 zero-day

Bleeping Computer reports that Google has released its June 2026 Android security patches, which address a total of 124 vulnerabilities. Among these is a zero-day flaw that has reportedly been exploited in targeted attacks.

The actively exploited vulnerability, identified as CVE-2025-48595, is a high-severity flaw in the Android Framework that allows local attackers to gain code execution and escalate privileges on devices running Android 14 or later. Google indicated that this vulnerability may be under limited, targeted exploitation, a characteristic often associated with commercial spyware or nation-state operations targeting high-profile individuals. In addition to this zero-day, the update includes fixes for 18 critical vulnerabilities across System, Framework, and Qualcomm components. One critical flaw in the Framework component could allow for remote escalation of privilege without user interaction.

Google released two patch levels, 2026-06-01 and 2026-06-05, with the latter including all fixes from the former plus additional patches for third-party and kernel subcomponents. While Pixel devices receive updates immediately, other manufacturers may take longer to implement them.