Google, Mozilla address several browser flaws

Both Google and Mozilla have released updates patching multiple vulnerabilities impacting their respective web browsers, SecurityWeek reports.
Three security issues have been addressed as part of the Chrome 138 update, including a pair of high-severity type confusion defects in the V8 JavaScript engine, tracked as CVE-2025-8010 and CVE-2025-8011. On the other hand, Mozilla fixed 17 security defects with its Firefox 141 release, including half a dozen high-severity bugs. Included among the most severe issues were the JavaScript engine bug, tracked as CVE-2025-8027, and the arm64 architecture flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-8028, as well as a quartet of memory safety flaws, tracked as CVE-2025-8044, CVE-2025-8034, CVE-2025-8040, and CVE-2025-8035, which could enable remote code execution. Mozilla also patched a number of medium- and low-severity bugs in Firefox that could allow unwanted downloads and URL truncation, among others. Updates resolving some of the issues have already been released for Firefox ESR and Thunderbird.
