Malware, Threat Intelligence, Application security

Google Docs tapped by ACRStealer malware for C2

Google Docs icon seen close-up on a smartphone screen.

(Adobe Stock)

Information-stealing malware ACRStealer has followed the lead of the LummaC2 infostealer in leveraging legitimate platforms to facilitate its distribution, having added Google Docs as a means for covert command-and-control communications, reports Cybernews.

Attacks involved the retrieval and decoding of the legitimate C2 domain in base64, enabling ACRStealer to exfiltrate browser data, FTP credentials, text files, emails, chat logs, remote access program information, password manager details, VPN data, browser extension information, and database details, according to findings from AhnLab Security Intelligence Center researchers. Other services used by ACRStealer for intermediary C2 include Steam and telegra.ph. Such a development comes after a Hudson Rock report detailing infostealer attacks against the U.S. military and defense sector, impacting not only more than 500 employees from major defense and aerospace contractors Honeywell, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Leidos, but also hundreds other Army and Navy computers. Infostealers were also noted by Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 to be the leading threat faced by macOS devices.

An In-Depth Guide to Application Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your applications.

Related

More devices affected by Pegasus spyware detected

With the exception of one device owned by a European government official, all of the other impacted phones belonged to business executives from Armenia, Bahrain, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, and the Czech Republic, threatening the potential exposure of confidential corporate and financial details, noted the iVerify report.

Global XMRig attack campaign involves trojanized game installers

Downloading the trojanized installers for the BeamNG.drive, Universe Sandbox, Garry's Mod, Plutocracy, and Dyson Sphere Program games uploaded to torrent sites in September triggers an installer screen luring targets to continue with the setup process when dropper extraction and execution occurs, according to an analysis from Kaspersky.

Invisible Unicode leveraged in sophisticated phishing campaign

Aside from utilizing Hangul half-width and full-width characters to hide malicious code in a blank space that could be retrieved using a 'get()trap' JavaScript proxy, threat actors have also adopted base64 encoding and anit-debugging measures to further bypass analysis and detection systems, according to a report from Juniper Networks.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

AdwareBackdoorBrowserDLL InjectionDNS SpoofingDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDrive-by DownloadGoogle HackingMorris Worm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds