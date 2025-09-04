Google brings Gemini AI to on-premises data centers

Google has made its Gemini artificial intelligence models generally available on Google Distributed Cloud, enabling enterprises and government agencies to deploy advanced AI in secure, on-premises environments, according to SiliconANGLE

The release includes both an air-gapped configuration and a preview for connected deployments, allowing organizations with strict compliance and data residency rules to use generative AI without losing sovereignty over sensitive data. Early adopters include Singapore's Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies, GovTech Singapore, the Home Team Science and Technology Agency, Japan's KDDI Corp., and Liquid C2 LLC.

Google says Gemini's multimodal capabilities, spanning text, images, audio, and video, support use cases like multilingual collaboration, intelligent chatbots, document summarization, and AI-assisted coding. The platform also integrates safety controls, confidential computing, and Nvidia GPU acceleration.

"Google Distributed Cloud gives us a secure, managed platform to innovate with AI, without compromising our strict data residency and compliance requirements," said Ang Chee Wee of Singapore’s Home Team Science & Technology Agency.