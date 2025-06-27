Supply chain, Security Strategy, Plan, Budget

Global supply chain attack readiness found lacking

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Only a few global businesses have been completely monitoring the security of their external suppliers even though a majority of security leaders have expressed concern regarding the security of their supply chains, reports The Register.

Seventy-nine percent of organizations said that cybersecurity programs have been implemented by less than half of their third-party suppliers' dependents and dependencies, while 62% noted that their security protocols were attained by less than half of their third and nth-party suppliers, according to a SecurityScorecard report. Moreover, vendor onboarding and offboarding processes have been adopted by only 38% of organizations, while only 26% have been performing joint tabletop exercises with vendors. Such findings were deemed by SecurityScorecard to necessitate a "holistic" cybersecurity strategy to combat supply chain attacks. "While traditional third-party risk management had its place, it's time for leaders to move beyond prevention and toward resilience. The next wave of third-party cyber incidents won't wait for better processes," said SecurityScorecard.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Continuity Plan (BCP)Cost Benefit Analysis

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds