Global LockBit crackdown leads to server sequestration, arrests

LockBit ransomware gang had nine critical servers seized and four linked individuals — including a suspected developer, a bulletproof hosting service administrator, and a pair of affiliate members — arrested across four countries as part of the ongoing global Operation Cronos effort led by Europol, reports Cybernews.

"These actions follow the massive disruption of LockBit infrastructure in February, as well as the large series of sanctions and operational actions that took place against LockBit administrators in May and subsequent months," said Europol. Such a development comes amid sanctions imposed by the UK's National Crime Agency against LockBit affiliate Aleksandr Ryzhenkov, also known as Beverley, who is associated with the Russian state-backed threat operation Evil Corp and was noted to have amassed at least $100 million from LockBIt intrusions. Ryzhenkov has also been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice for his involvement in BitPaymer intrusions.

"These actions follow the massive disruption of LockBit infrastructure in February, as well as the large series of sanctions and operational actions that took place against LockBit administrators in May and subsequent months," said Europol.

