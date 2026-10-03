Application security, Third-party code, Supply chain

GitLab warns of critical AI Gateway vulnerability allowing command execution

In this photo illustration, the GitLab logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen.

(Adobe Stock Images)

Coverage from Bleeping Computer indicates a critical vulnerability in GitLab's AI Gateway that could allow attackers to execute arbitrary commands on affected instances. The company has urged customers to immediately patch the flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-90970.

The vulnerability, stemming from an improper neutralization weakness, allows authenticated attackers with basic privileges and Duo Agent Platform access to escape the prompt template sandbox and run commands on unpatched, self-hosted AI Gateway instances. GitLab has released updated versions 19.2.4, 19.3.2, and 19.4.1 to address the issue for self-hosted deployments. Customers using GitLab's cloud-hosted AI Gateway are already protected. This incident follows a recent critical path traversal vulnerability in GitLab CE/EE, which was added to CISA's list of actively exploited flaws. GitLab's platform is widely used by major corporations, highlighting the potential impact of such security weaknesses across various industries.

Source: Bleeping Computer

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BannerBrowserCache CrammingCommon Gateway Interface (CGI)ClientCookieDLL InjectionDynamic Link Library

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds