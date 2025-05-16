GitLab 18 rolls out with duo AI features

GitLab has launched version 18 of its platform, embedding AI-native features and expanding capabilities across DevOps, security, and compliance, SecurityBrief Australia reports.
Premium and Ultimate users can now access GitLab Duo Code Suggestions and Chat at no extra cost, enabling real-time coding assistance and context-aware support within development environments. GitLab Duo Enterprise, previously exclusive to Ultimate subscribers, is now available as an add-on for Premium users. The platform introduces improvements in artifact management, CI/CD modularity, and DevSecOps workflows, including enhanced vulnerability detection, advanced SAST, and support for custom compliance frameworks like SOC 2 and ISO 27001. Security upgrades include FIDO passkey support and a warn mode for policy impact assessments. GitLab Query Language enhances reporting and collaboration by enabling advanced filtering and search. GitLab CTO David DeSanto said the release eliminates the complexity of fragmented AI tools, offering a single platform to streamline development, reduce risk, and boost productivity. Customers praised GitLab for improving efficiency and cutting toolchain costs.
