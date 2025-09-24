GitHub to update npm authentication, publishing policies

The Federal Trade Commission would be required to work with other agencies, industry leaders, researchers, and consumer advocates to identify policy gaps and create a governance framework that would protect neural data from potential exploitation of data brokers and tech firms under new legislation introduced by Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.