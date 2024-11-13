GitHub developer compromise sought by novel GoIssue phishing tool

Newly emergent GitHub phishing tool GoIssue has been touted by purported Gitloker Team member Cyber Luffy to exfiltrate GitHub repository-stored email addresses and compromise both developers and their respective organizations, according to SecurityWeek.

Aside from facilitating email address extraction from public GitHub profiles, GoIssue — which also features proxy support, customizable email templates, and token management capabilities — also enables the automation of targeted phishing campaigns that could result in developer credential theft, private repository access, or malware delivery, a SlashNext report showed. GoIssue, which is poised to be added with more capabilities, is "a gateway to source code theft, supply chain attacks, and corporate network breaches through compromised developer credentials," said SlashNext. Such findings were noted by Hoxhunt co-founder and CEO Mika Aalto to emphasize the importance of proactive and adaptive security. "As attackers leverage automation and advanced tools with increasing sophistication, we must give people the instincts to recognize a suspicious email and the skills to report threats that bypass filters," Aalto added.