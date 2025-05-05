GitGuardian urges shift to machine identity control

In an interview about GitGuardians new Non-Human Identity Governance platform, Fourrier explains that traditional identity and access management models no longer suffice for non-human entities like API keys, scripts, and service accounts. He highlights that software supply chain attacks, affecting nearly 20% of organizations in 2024, are often enabled by weak non-human identity practices. Compounded by vault sprawl, where organizations juggle multiple secrets managers with inconsistent controls, the result is a fragmented and risky landscape. The rapid adoption of AI tools exacerbates the problem, with every integration adding new identities requiring security oversight. Fourrier stresses the need for automated discovery, classification, and centralized governance of machine identities.
The future of cybersecurity will revolve around securing non-human identities, he said, urging organizations to act quickly.