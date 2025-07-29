Gigamon: Visibility is key to AI-era security

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the cyber threat landscape, accelerating both the scale and sophistication of attacks in hybrid cloud environments, according to SMBTech

Gigamon's 2025 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey reveals that 91% of security and IT leaders are rethinking their cloud security strategies due to rising AI-generated threats, including a surge in ransomware attacks and breaches targeting internal large language models. The report notes a 17% year-over-year increase in breach rates in Australia, driven by the exponential growth in data and smarter, automated attacks. As confidence in public cloud security wanes, 70% of leaders consider it the riskiest environment, with many reassessing its use for sensitive AI workloads. The report underscores a major shift: visibility is now a strategic priority, not just a technical need. Nearly 90% of respondents identify deep observability, real-time insights across network, log, and telemetry data, as key to securing hybrid clouds. As AI complexity rises, organizations that achieve full visibility will be best positioned to defend and innovate.