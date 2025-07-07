Identity, Government Regulations

Ghost students prompt FAFSA ID crackdown

The U.S. Department of Education's new requirement for live identity verification of FAFSA applicants signals an urgent response to the growing threat of identity fraud in higher education, according to Biometric Update.

A surge in "ghost student" schemes, fraudulent enrollments using stolen or synthetic identities, has led to millions in financial aid losses, particularly within vulnerable community colleges. Cybersecurity leaders must adopt advanced identity-proofing methods, such as biometric verification, multi-factor authentication, and continuous fraud monitoring, to counteract this trend. These attacks not only exploit financial systems but also expand the cyberattack surface by granting access to institutional networks. According to recent reports, over 1.2 million fraudulent applications were recorded in California alone last year, revealing the alarming scale of the problem. Experts argue that layered defenses, live ID checks, and coordinated cross-departmental policies are crucial to restoring trust, protecting resources, and complying with evolving regulations like the GLBA Safeguards Rule. The shift to remote services has heightened risks, demanding urgent modernization of identity security frameworks.

