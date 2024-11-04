German pharmacuetical distributor impacted by ransomware

German pharmaceutical products distributor AEP had its IT systems partially encrypted in a ransomware attack that could hamper the distribution of medicine to over 6,000 pharmacies across Germany, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

All impacted IT systems and external connections have already been taken down as part of "necessary and far-reaching protective measures" following the detection of the intrusion last week, said AEP, which noted an ongoing investigation by the Bavarian State Criminal Police office. Meanwhile, other pharmaceutical wholesalers would be helping supply impacted pharmacies in the meantime, said the Bavarian Pharmacists Association in a report by Bayerischer Rundfunk. Such an attack against AEP comes months after major U.S. pharmaceutical firm Cencora reported a significant data breach impacting its systems. Numerous pharmacies across the U.S. also had their prescription filling capabilities severely disrupted by the widespread Change Healthcare compromise earlier this year.