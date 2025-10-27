Gerar data breach exposes over 500 GB of youth records

The attackers behind the data breach that reportedly affected Gerar, a Brazilian non-profit focused on youth employment, claimed to have stolen 546 GB of data, including personal and official records, according to Cybernews

Samples reviewed by the Cybernews research team indicate that the exposed material includes names, taxpayer IDs, addresses, contact details, educational information and family income. The leaked files also reportedly contain scanned documents, such as military service forms, medical records, internship contracts, and ID cards.

Gerar helps young people secure internships and job placements, but the incident could have serious consequences for the individuals involved. Researchers warn that the data leak creates major identity theft and fraud risks, as attackers could use the detailed information to open fraudulent accounts or apply for loans. The team also cautioned that medical and financial records may be exploited for phishing attempts, with fake communications posing as employers or schools.

"Beyond immediate damage for the affected people, this kind of data leak could undermine trust in similar educational or work-related programs that are designed to support young people, ultimately discouraging participation in them," said the team.