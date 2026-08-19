Geekom admits malware found in legacy mini PC driver download

Tech Radar reports that hardware manufacturer Geekom has acknowledged a security vulnerability where a network driver for several of its mini PC models contained the Asruex backdoor malware.

The compromised LAN driver, hosted on a legacy support page, allowed the Asruex backdoor to operate with administrator-level permissions. This enabled the malware to perform malicious actions such as keystroke logging, password theft, and general data interception. The malware also established a connection to a command and control (C2) network, facilitating communication with attackers. Geekom has since removed the malicious driver and issued an apology.

While the company stated that no mini PCs were shipped with the malware preinstalled, users who downloaded the driver from the legacy page are advised to perform a full system virus scan, and potentially a complete wipe and reset of their operating system for maximum security.