Gaps threaten UK's digital identity rollout

As the UK advances toward a digital identity future, experts warn that fragmented policies and limited security frameworks could undermine national efforts and public trust, reports Biometric Update.
Unlike EU counterparts like France and Germany, which anchor digital identity programs in strong regulatory frameworks like eIDAS 2.0 and leverage encryption and biometrics, the UK's approach, currently centered on the still-rolling-out GOV.UK One Login, remains largely voluntary under the DIATF. A history of poor adoption, as seen with the now-defunct GOV.UK Verify, underscores the need for stronger safeguards. The risks are heightened with the shift to fully digital, dematerialised IDs, which are vulnerable to fraud, synthetic identities, and data breaches if not properly secured. Experts advocate for legally enforceable standards, improved cybersecurity infrastructure, and industry collaboration, particularly with fintechs and cybersecurity experts, to embed robust protections from the outset. Without urgent, coordinated action, the UK risks becoming a laggard in digital identity security, potentially compromising both innovation and user confidence.
