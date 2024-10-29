Funding round pulls in $200M for Armis

SiliconAngle reports that enterprise device detection and protection platform developer Armis has landed a $200 million investment from a Series D funding round that brought the company's valuation to $4.3 billion, which was $1.3 billion than its most recent investment round three years ago.

Such newly secured funds, which come after Armis reached $200 million in annual recurring revenue, will be allocated towards accelerating product development and studying opportunities for acquisition as it aims to reach an ARR of $500 million by 2026, when the firm is reported to be planning to stage an IPO. Armis touts its Centrix platform to not only identify and prioritize vulnerabilities but also determine the absence of antivirus tools or their suboptimal implementations. Aside from determining devices that are not compliant with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, the Centrix platform could also provide alerts on medical devices recalled by the Food and Drug Administration, according to Armis.